dKargo (DKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $304,862.00

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One dKargo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $304,862.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

dKargo Token Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

dKargo Token Trading

dKargo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.