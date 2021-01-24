DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.76 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $1.76 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

