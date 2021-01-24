DMarket Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.