DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.65 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $24.65 million and $2.19 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,945,303 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

