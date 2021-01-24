DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,741 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 154.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

