DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

ACGL opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

