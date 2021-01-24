DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

