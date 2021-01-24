DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $143.16 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

