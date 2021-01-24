DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

