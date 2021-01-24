DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.10 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.32.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

