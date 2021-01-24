DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 123.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 318.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $42.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

