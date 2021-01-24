DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 10,411 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

