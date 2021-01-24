DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 46,720 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

