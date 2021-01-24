DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE OMC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

