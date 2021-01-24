DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,855 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,064,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after buying an additional 110,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

