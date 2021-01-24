DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,281 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,891 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

