DNB Asset Management AS Sells 701 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

