Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Hits $15.00 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.