DogeCash Price Hits $0.0227 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $316,190.54 and approximately $43,623.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,954,143 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

