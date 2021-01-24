Dogecoin Trading Down 5% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $158.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00433726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,080,996,553 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

