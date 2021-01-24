Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.36. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

