DopeCoin Hits Market Cap of $302,349.34 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $302,349.34 and approximately $17,835.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00429007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.