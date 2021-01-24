DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $2.57 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.