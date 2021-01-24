DPRating (RATING) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $237,277.20 and $12,613.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

