Dragon Coins Tops One Day Trading Volume of $380.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00781452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.18 or 0.04519646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.