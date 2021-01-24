Dragonchain Achieves Market Cap of $17.32 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $94,642.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

