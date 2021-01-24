DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $463,733.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.01383530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00536115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.