DREP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $509,865.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. DREP has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $509,865.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

