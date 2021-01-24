DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.08 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $365,604.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

