DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 73% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $753,269.36 and approximately $23,209.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010599 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.