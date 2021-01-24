DuckDaoDime Price Tops $41.95 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for approximately $41.95 or 0.00126100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

