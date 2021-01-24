Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

