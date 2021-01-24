Dune Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $887.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,959,382 coins and its circulating supply is 355,289,322 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

