Dusk Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

