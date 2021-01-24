DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.23 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

