Dynamic Trading Rights Price Reaches $0.0108 (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $24,457.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

DTR is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.