e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $428.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00428711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000272 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,903 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,592 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

