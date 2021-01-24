Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

ESTE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 270,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $369.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

