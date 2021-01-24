Eastern Bank Sells 8,118 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.