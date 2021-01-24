Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

