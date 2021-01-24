EchoLink Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. EchoLink has a market cap of $533,488.45 and $55,625.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

