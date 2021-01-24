EchoLink Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $529,136.52 and $33,825.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

