EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $388,105.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,666.48 or 0.99947230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00024784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

