Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Reaches $351,774.92

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $351,774.92 and approximately $394.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

