Effect.AI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,436.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $102,436.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00128265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

