Elastos Market Cap Tops $41.22 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $6.11 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00007318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007660 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000212 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

