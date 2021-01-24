Electroneum Tops 1-Day Volume of $529,098.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.53 million and $529,098.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,229,219,269 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

