Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,818. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

