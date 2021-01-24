Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $10,159.28 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $10,159.28 and $105.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00104960 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00330068 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.