Elitium Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.52 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $134.52 million and approximately $228,919.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00013880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

